Marc Maron Is on the Hunt for a Civil War Weapon in Hilarious Trailer for Sword of Trust

Marc Maron is in pursuit of the truth in his latest film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the first trailer for Sword of Truth, Maron, 55, plays Mel, a pawnshop owner who is approached by two women, Mary (Michaela Watkins) and Cynthia (Jillian Bell), who attempt to sell him a sword they think is proof that the South won the Civil War against the North.

“What you are looking at is a genuine relic that supports the actual truth that the South won the war,” Cynthia tells Mel.

Unimpressed, Mel says, “OK. The South won the war? Seems like pretty big news.”

When Mel discovers the sword could sell for $50,000, he goes about trying to buy the sword from Cynthia and Mary at little return for them.

Marc Maron and Jon Bass in the trailer for Sword of Trust Forager Films/IFC Films

Unfortunately for him, several other bidders, pawnshop owners and Confederate aficionados begin to seek the sword for themselves.

“I don’t know who these people are or what they’re capable of, but we’re in this together,” he tells the two women as they run from those who want the sword for themselves.

Maron tells PEOPLE he “loved” working on the film and with director Lynn Shelton (Your Sister’s Sister).

“The whole cast was amazing. The entire film is improvised so it has a very natural funny vibe all the way through,” he said. “It’s a bizarre comedy caper and none of us quite knew where we were going but it all comes together because Lynn is an amazing director.”

The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March to strong notices and praise for Maron’s performance.

Tickets for in-theater appearances and Q&As with Maron and Shelton, who also wrote the script, are on sale in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago at the film’s official website SwordOfTrust.com.

Sword of Trust opens in select theaters on July 12 and is available on VOD and digital platforms on July 19.