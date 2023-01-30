Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'

Marc Maron is speaking out in support of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough.

Amid news that a review is being conducted of the Academy Awards' rules for online campaigning following Riseborough's recent surprise Best Actress nomination, Maron addressed the controversy on the most recent episode of his WTF podcast.

"Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f--- it is has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough's grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination," said Maron, 59. "Because I guess it so threatens their system to where they're completely bought out by corporate interests in the form of studios."

He continued, "Millions of dollars [are] put into months and months of advertising campaigns, publicity, screenings by large corporate entertainment entities, and Andrea was championed by her peers through a grassroots campaign, which was pushed through by a few actors."

"The Academy is [like], 'Well, we gotta take a look at this. This is not the way it's supposed to work. Independent artists don't deserve the attention of the Academy unless we see how it works exactly. So we're gonna look into this,' " Maron added.

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (2022). Everett

The To Leslie star, 41, is nominated at the upcoming 95th ceremony alongside Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Many considered Till's Danielle Deadwyler and The Woman King's Viola Davis to have been notable snubs from the category. Both scored BAFTA Award nominations in the same category days prior, though Oscar nominations are not always mirrored.

Prior to the announcement, most Oscars experts hadn't listed the British actress as a frontrunner for a nomination (though she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination), but a last-minute campaign from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Edward Norton boosted her during the voting period.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that it will review its policies about campaigning and see if updates need to be made in the modern social media age.

"It is the Academy's goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process," it said in a statement. "We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication."

The Academy added, however, "We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances."

Despite the investigation — which Variety reported on Friday may take into account a since-deleted post from the official To Leslie Instagram account referencing Riseborough's fellow nominee Blanchett, 53, which allegedly violates one of the Academy's campaign rules — Maron believes "nothing is going to happen," and that Riseborough's nomination will stand.

"But it was in earnest, the campaign, and it is not undeserving," he added. "But I'm glad the Academy — at the behest of special interest and corporate interest and just paranoia about how they look — are doing an investigation. Who gives a f---!"

Maron is the latest celebrity to call out the Academy for what they believe is an unjust decision. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Christina Ricci said, "Seems hilarious that the 'surprise nomination' (meaning tons of money wasn't spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation."

Continued the Yellowjackets actress, 42, "So it's only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me."

Reps for Ricci and Riseborough have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.