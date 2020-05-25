Marc Maron Shares Sweet Selfie Tribute to Late Girlfriend Lynn Shelton: 'I Miss Her'

Marc Maron shared a sweet new photo with late girlfriend Lynn Shelton.

The GLOW actor and comedian tweeted a selfie of the two just over a week after Shelton suddenly died at 54. The shot shows them with wide smiles and wrapped up in raincoats with a scenic view in the background.

The celebrated director died of a previously unidentified blood disorder, her publicist Adam Kersh confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I miss her," Maron, 56, simply captioned the shot.

The actor first shared an emotional statement about Sheldon's death on May 16.

"I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night,” comedian Marc Maron, who was Shelton's romantic and creative partner for the past year, shared in a statement with IndieWire. "She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week...It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard."

Maron, who worked with Shelton on Netflix's GLOW, shared that he is "in complete shock" and is trying to grasp how to move forward with the loss.

"She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening,” he added. “This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

The Seattle native made her directorial debut in 2006 with the indie film We Go Way Back, and her career later took off with Humpday in 2009.

In the last 14 years, Shelton wrote and directed eight feature films, including Your Sister's Sister and Sword of Trust, which starred Maron in 2019.