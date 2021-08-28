Mandy Patinkin Cries as He Tells a Fan the Emotional Story Behind His Iconic Princess Bride Line

Mandy Patinkin is revealing the sweet and emotional story behind his iconic scene from The Princess Bride.

The actor, 68, and his wife, Kathryn Grody, responded to a fan's question on TikTok that asked about the inspiration behind the scene where his character Inigo Montoya tells his arch-nemesis, the Six-Fingered Man, "I want my father back, you son of a b----."

The line is delivered after Inigo says, "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

Amanda Webb delivered her question to Patinkin on TikTok telling the actor the film was one she and her father loved to watch together. Webb also revealed in the video her father had died of cancer.

"I saw a rumor that when Mandy Patinkin said that line he was thinking of his own father who had passed away from cancer. It was a very raw emotion," Webb said through her tears. "I just kind of wanted to know if that's a real thing?"

Patinkin answered Webb's question in a video he shared on all of his social media platforms, telling Webb, "First of all, your dad is taking care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100 percent true."

"I went outside in this castle [set on the film] and walked around, and I kept talking to my dad," the actor, whose father Lester died when Patinkin was 18, said. "And I said, 'Dad, I'm gonna get this guy.' From the minute I read the script, I knew. I said to [my wife] Kath, I said, 'I'm gonna do this part because, in my mind, if I get this six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad, and I'll get to visit my dad.'"

Patinkin's voice broke as he grew emotional, saying, "That moment was coming. I went and I played that scene with Chris [Sarandon], and then I went back out there and I talked to my dad. So you can talk to your dad any time you want, anywhere you want."

He added, "If you can let me know your dad's name because I say prayers for anyone I've ever known. Now I feel like I know you, therefore I know your dad, and I will list his name in my prayers every day. They make me feel like they're with me, wherever I go and I'd like your dad to hang out with me."

"I've had a number of gifts that came from the gift that keeps on giving called The Princess Bride but you took the cake," Patinkin told Webb.

Patinkin's wife also shared information on The Dinner Party, an organization that connects people in their 20s and 30s experiencing grief and loss of a loved one to each other for candid conversations.

"Listen, I want to tell you, look up The Dinner Party," Grody said in the video. "Our daughter-in-law lost her mom when she was 20 and didn't know young people who had gone through that particular kind of grief. You can find people that understand what you're going through and can help you. Stay strong. You and your dad will always have that. We're with you."

Patinkin shared a video of his daughter-in-law and co-founder of The Dinner Party, Lennon Flowers, on Twitter where she thanked Webb for being brave in her grief.

"I just wanted to reach out to say hello and thank you for the guts it takes to share your story and to reach out to a stranger on the internet to tell him about how amazing your dad Dan was," Flowers said in a video to Webb.

She continued, "My mom, Sue, died when I was in college. It was a few years after that that we started The Dinner Party out of the sneaking suspicion that there had to be other people out there. People who understood the difference between moving forward versus moving on. People who were unafraid of sharing their broken bits and who were unafraid of listening as other people shared theirs."