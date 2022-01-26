Mandy Moore Thinks A Walk to Remember Should Get a Reboot Starring Olivia Rodrigo

Moore spoke to PEOPLE exclusively for the 20th anniversary of A Walk to Remember

Mandy Moore thinks it's high time A Walk to Remember received its own reboot.

"I would love that," said the actress, who spoke to PEOPLE exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the film — which also stars Shane West — adding she could already envision a certain singer in the role of Jamie Sullivan, which she originated.

"I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that," Moore said, adding, "Someone could redo this film."

"I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point," added the This Is Us star.

A Walk to Remember was adapted from the 1999 Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. The story follows jaded and aimless high school senior Landon Carter (West) who unexpectedly falls in love with the girl he once made fun of, Jamie (Moore).

The chemistry between Jamie and Landon reflected the real-life chemistry between both Moore, 37, and West, 43. The two previously admitted to crushing on each other at the time of filming.

A Walk To Remember Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite that, West told PEOPLE they "always kept it professional" because they "inherently cared about each other."

"I think when you do [have an attraction] and you're doing such a sweet story that it just makes it very easy," he said, noting that it was "very much a family" feel on set. "Everybody got along and balanced in reality. I was a bit older. Mandy was not 21, so it was more of a loving thing where we were just all out to protect her."

Recalling her experience working alongside West, Moore believed the "natural ease" the pair had is what still "resonates" with fans to this day.