A Walk to Remember Reunion! Shane West Gushes Over Mandy Moore at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mandy Moore received a very sweet surprise from one of her dearest friends.

The This Is Us star, 34, was honored at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony by her A Walk to Remember costar Shane West, who presented her with a photograph of the two after they wrapped filming on the 2002 film.

“We couldn’t have been more opposite when we met,” West, 40, said of Moore before the crowd in Hollywood, California. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and wearing eyeliner in my garage punk band or whatever, whatever that was. And you were killing it on the pop star scene. You had very long beautiful blonde hair at the time.”

West shared his memories of working with Moore on the film, which was based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

“I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash or the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it, and you stuck to your Fleetwood Mac. Always Fleetwood Mac,” he said. “And so apparently our director for A Walk to Remember, Adam Shankman, decided, ‘Hey, yeah, why not let’s put these two together, let’s put the two opposites attract together.’ And I’m glad he did.”

Shane West surprises Mandy Moore with a picture of them from the set of #AWalkToRemember pic.twitter.com/7fBlHied0S — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2019

West continued, “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, but it also gave me the chanced to fall for this fantastic woman.”

Turning toward his costar, he shared a sweet message, saying, “Mandy, you are an absolute gem. Your smile is ridiculous, seriously it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”

Mandy Moore and Shane West Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Mandy Moore’s Former Costar Shane West Calls Her ‘Strongest Woman’ Amid Ryan Adams’ Controversy

He added, “I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you would go on to do big things, and amazing things and you have. Here you are about to be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you. Love ya.”

Shane West and Mandy Moore Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Gotham actor has always supported Moore, standing behind her after she opened up about the alleged harassment and emotional abuse she endured from her ex-husband, musician Ryan Adams. (Adams denied Moore’s claims via his lawyer, saying her “characterization” of their relationship is “completely inconsistent with his view.”)

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” Moore wrote on Instagram after the article was published. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

In a show of support, West commented, “Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know.”