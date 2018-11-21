Mandy Moore, Auli'i Cravalho and More Tell Kids Exactly How Magical Disney Princesses Really Are

It’s the latest round of PEOPLE’s Kids Interview — and the voices behind everyone’s favorite Disney princesses are in the adorable hot seat.

In celebration of the new movie Ralph Breaks the Internet, which features a highly-anticipated “reunion”-type scene with 14 members of Disney royalty and Wreck-it Ralph‘s princess Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman), PEOPLE caught up with a handful of the royal fan favorites — Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Jasmine (Linda Larkin) and Belle (Paige O’Hara) — to answer a few important questions from their younger fans.

First up is 6-year-old Ivy who wants to know the most magical thing they’ve ever seen.

“I’ve seen angels,” said O’Hara, 62, a Broadway veteran who brought Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle to life. “My sister who is in heaven now, she paid a visit to me one time, on my bed. My sister was right there.”

Auli'i Cravalho, Anika Noni Rose, Mandy Moore and Kelly Macdonald

“I would say the birth of my angel, my son, was the most magical thing I’ve seen,” added Bedard, 51, aka Pocahontas.

Benson, 57, the voice of The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel, agreed with the birth of her two children being magical, but also when she met Mickey Mouse for the first time.

“I met Mickey Mouse in 1982,” she recalled. “That was incredibly magical because he’s real.”

Eight-year-old Maddie asked the group for their favorite song to sing in the shower.

Cravalho, 17, aka Moana, had a unique answer to that question. “I don’t sing in the shower, I’m afraid I’m going to drown!” she confessed. “It’s a fear of mine to sing in the shower so I sing out of the shower.”

“I like to sing whatever comes on the radio, that makes me bop,” says Noni Rose, 46, who voices Tiana.

Moore, 34, added, “Yeah, it’s like the song that’s stuck in our head that you just have to get out. But it kind of changes.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens in theaters Nov. 21 and also features the vocal talents of John C. Reilly, Jack McBrayer, Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson and Jane Lynch.