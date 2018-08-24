Mandy Moore shared a sweet throwback of herself and Anne Hathaway 17 years after the premiere of The Princess Diaries.

The This Is Us star, 34, shared the photo Thursday on her Instagram account, in which she and Hathaway, 35, posed together on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in July 2001.

“I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago?? 🙀 @annehathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001! #tbt #theprincessdiaries,” Moore wrote in the caption.

Hathaway responded in the comments while explaining what was really going on in the photo.

“That’s the face I make when I’m trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star. So happy for all that you have going on! Let’s get together and throw ice cream at each other soon,” she wrote, referring to a scene from the film in which her character, Mia, throws ice cream at Moore’s Lana.

Moore responded, writing, “Hello friend! Count me in. It’d be an honor to be coned by you again!”

The film starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager in San Francisco who is told she’s the heir to the Genovian throne after her father dies.

Moore played Lana Thomas, a popular cheerleader who bullied Mia. The two starred alongside Julie Andrews, Heather Matarazzo and Hector Elizondo.

A sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004. While Moore wasn’t in the film, it did introduce Chris Pine to the series as Mia’s love interest.

Garry Marshall, who directed both films, told PEOPLE in March 2016 he was planning on making a third film with Hathaway.

“I was with Anne Hathaway a couple of weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” he said at the time. “Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it.”

Marshall died a few months later in July at the age of 81.

Meg Cabot, who wrote the books the film was based on, addressed rumors of a possible third film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2017.

The author said there was interest in pursuing a third film “kind of as a tribute” to Marshall, adding, “Who knows? [It] could happen, as we say.”

While a third film sounds possible, Cabot said there’s only one thing she’d like to see.

“Actually, the one thing I’m really hoping for is a musical, so I hope we have a Broadway musical … obviously, somebody has to write the music and lyrics, and I’m not gonna do that because that’s not where my talents lie,” she said. “So, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that someday we’re gonna get one of those. That would be so fun.”