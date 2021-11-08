Man Who Punched Miles Teller in Hawaii Charged with Assault: Report

One of the men who punched Miles Teller in the face has been charged with assault in Hawaii

One of the men who punched Miles Teller at a restaurant in Hawaii has been charged with third-degree assault, according to TMZ.

Russell Nielsen is facing one count of third-degree assault in the County of Maui, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Neither a rep for Teller nor an attorney for Nielsen responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In May, Teller was punched in the face outside of the restroom of the restaurant Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a Maui Police Department spokesperson said "police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

Nielsen was allegedly a wedding planner who accused the actor of owing him $60,000 for services rendered for Teller's 2019 Hawaii wedding to wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, according to TMZ.

Keleigh and Miles Teller Miles Teller and wife Keleigh | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teller and his wife were dining with the actor's Divergent costar and friend Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, at the time of the incident, per TMZ.

Teller tweeted in response to Pat McAfee, who mocked the actor's incident on Twitter with a clip from WWE. "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller told McAfee, who later apologized.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sperry Teller also released a statement on her Instagram Story, confirming that an altercation had occurred while disputing reports that it was over an unpaid bill.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," she wrote. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation."