Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Apologizes for Previously Describing Actress as 'King Kong'

Terry Sanderson was asked under oath about claiming in a 2019 press conference that Gwyneth Paltrow screamed like "King Kong in the jungle or something" during their 2016 ski collision

Published on March 29, 2023 07:28 PM
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Gwyneth Paltrow; Terry Sanderson.

Terry Sanderson is clarifying his previous comments describing Gwyneth Paltrow as being like "King Kong" on the ski slopes the day of their collision.

Retired doctor Sanderson, 76, was brought back to the stand on Wednesday for further cross examination, when he was asked about previous comments detailing his version of events of the Feb. 26, 2016, ski collision with Paltrow, 50.

Paltrow's lawyer Stephen Owens asked Sanderson about previously telling reporters that the Oscar winner was like "King Kong" when she allegedly crashed into him — and Sanderson admitted he misspoke at the time.

Back in January 2019, when Sanderson first brought a lawsuit against Paltrow and asked for $3.1 million in damages, he said during a press conference that he "heard this just hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something."

"Did you ... compare my client to 'King Kong coming out of the jungle,' yes or no?" asked Owens on Wednesday. Sanderson said, "That was not my intention. ... I'm not sure. Probably. Sounds familiar. I dispute my intentions, that's all. ... I meant to say King Kong just chased somebody out of the jungle. That's what I meant."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Bowmer/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13844857m) Gwyneth Paltrow (C) exits the courtroom with a ceramic mug and metal cup after testifying about a 2016 ski collision that left a man with broken ribs and head trauma, in Park City, Utah, USA, 24 March 2023. Gwyneth Paltrow and accuser appear in Park City court, USA - 24 Mar 2023
Rick Bowmer/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Owens also asked if Sanderson referred to Paltrow as "Godzilla" in a conversation with his daughter, but he said he didn't remember that.

Then, his attorney Kristin VanOrman asked Sanderson to clarify what he meant by his past "King Kong" comment. He said, turning to the actress in the courtroom, "My apologies to Ms. Paltrow, because my intention was, got twisted up in my intentions, was to say it sounded like a lady getting chased by King Kong out of the jungle. It was that kind of 'I'm really scared' [noise]."

He added that it was the "very best hysterical scream you've ever heard."

Sanderson previously testified in this trial that he heard a "blood-curdling scream" before he claims Paltrow crashed into him. Paltrow testified that Sanderson was the one who crashed into her from behind, admitting that for a "split second" she thought it was a "practical joke" or possibly a sexual assault.

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, testifies in court, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Paltrow said she "absolutely froze" and became upset when she knew what happened and screamed at Sanderson using profanity. "Yes I did. I apologize for my bad language," she told the jury. "I said, 'You skied directly into my F-ing back,' and he said, 'Oh, sorry, sorry, I'm sorry.' I was pretty upset."

Sanderson is suing for $300,000 in damages, while Paltrow is countersuing for $1 and legal fees over the collision that happened at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Jurors heard from the defense's expert witnesses and family members about how Sanderson experienced an "acute" decline in his health after the accident. When Paltrow took the stand, she said she feels "very sorry" for Sanderson: "It seems like he's had a very difficult life. But I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him."

The jury will begin deliberations in the civil trial on Thursday after closing statements from both sides.

