Man Charged with Stealing a Pair of Judy Garland's Original Red Slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz'

The pair of ruby slippers were originally stolen from the Judy Garland museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005, before they were recovered by the FBI in 2018

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 09:39 AM
The Wizard of Oz - Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz - 1939
Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The man who allegedly stole a pair of Judy Garland's original Wizard of Oz ruby slippers has been charged.

Terry Martin was indicted by the U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Tuesday and charged with theft of major artwork, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Martin is accused of stealing a pair of ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress' hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. There are just four remaining pairs of the iconic Wizard of Oz shoes, which the release described as being "among the most recognizable memorabilia in American film."

In 2018, the stolen pair of slippers were recovered by the FBI and the local police department. They currently remain in FBI custody.

The release estimated that the current market value of the pair of slippers is $3.5 million. At the time of the robbery, they were insured for $1 million.

A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit on display at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018.
Jeff Baenen/AP Photo

The ruby slippers were stolen in 2005 from the back of the museum, where they were being kept, CBS reported. They were on loan to the museum at the time by Michael Shaw, a private collector.

In a 2016 documentary The Slippers, CNN reported that Shaw had asked the museum not to put the slippers in a vault overnight to limit the amount they were handled. "But most importantly, I was assured that the museum had security," Shaw said.

"The biggest thing that ever happened to our museum was getting the slippers stolen," Jon Miner, a museum co-founder, told KQDS, a CNN affiliate, in 2015. "We were literally crying."

Over 10 years after the heist, the slippers were eventually located during an FBI sting operation in Minneapolis, according to a press release. The authenticity of the pair was validated by conservators who compared them to one of the other three pairs, which resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

THE WIZARD OF OZ, Judy Garland, 1939
Courtesy Everett Collection

After handling the case alone since 2005, the Grand Rapids Police Department requested FBI assistance in 2017, when they discovered a burgeoning scheme to defraud and extort the Markel Corporation — the organization that owns the slippers.

"When the slippers were snatched in the early morning burglary, the thieves not only took the slippers, they took a piece of history that will be forever connected to Grand Rapids and one of our city's most famous children," Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson said in the release. "We were confident this day would eventually come, and we are grateful to the FBI and all those who worked to bring this piece of cinematic treasure out of the shadows and into the light."

He added, in a nod to the iconic film: "After all, 'There's no place like home.' "

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dorothy's red slippers are not the only artifact from the classic film to have gone missing in recent years.

One of the blue gingham dresses Garland wore in the film was missing for over four decades before being discovered at Catholic University in Washington D.C. in 2021.

Matt Ripa, a lecturer and operations coordinator for the drama department at the school, accidentally discovered the long-lost artifact — which was originally gifted to the school in the 1970s — while cleaning his office. The outfit later went missing just a year after that.

"I noticed on top of the faculty mailboxes a trash bag and asked my co-worker to hand it to me," Ripa wrote in a story published by the university. "On the trash bag was a note for our former chair stating that he had found 'this' in his office and that he must have moved it when he moved out of the chair's office. … I was curious what was inside and opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoe box was the dress! I couldn't believe it."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin to Star in Movie About 1970 Kent State Shooting After 'Rust' Tragedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13915178h) Michael Douglas Palme D'Or D'Honneur photocall, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Michael Douglas Says He's Become an 'Expert at Sex Scenes' While Reflecting on 'Basic Instinct' at Cannes
John Cena, Margot Robbie
John Cena Explains How He Ended Up with a Role in Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': 'Happy Accident'
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S
Josh Hutcherson Stars in Terrifying First Teaser Trailer for 'Five Nights at Freddy's'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Ignored 'Little Mermaid' Naysayers: 'I Think About the People Who Lift Me Up' (Exclusive)
Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Tom Cruise Rides His Motorcycle Off a Cliff in Action-Packed 'Mission: Impossible 7' Trailer
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jonah Hauer-King attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
'Little Mermaid' Star Jonah Hauer-King Says It's 'Cool to Be Mentioned in the Same Breath' as Harry Styles
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Says He Could Still Star in Movies After His Death, Thanks to AI
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore Return in New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Clip (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit
Arnold Schwarzenegger Never Wanted to Say Famous 'I'll Be Back' Tagline: 'It Sounded Stupid'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Jack Harlow attends the New York Special Screening of “White Men Can't Jump” on May 15, 2023 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Jack Harlow Says Acting Allows More 'Freedom' Than Hip-Hop and Is 'Way Harder Than Music'