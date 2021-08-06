Man Arrested in N.Y.C. Hit-and-Run Death of Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run accident that killed Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. The investigation was conducted by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

On June 4, Banes was hit by a red and black scooter or motorcycle "with no plate" while on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party in New York City. Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave. as the driver ran a red light and continued northbound. The actress was then admitted to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury. She later died on June 14 at the age of 65.

Police noted that Boyd lives on the same street where the deadly collision took place.

At the time, Banes' manager, David Williams, confirmed the news of her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends," he added. "We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

The Juilliard alum, known for her work in films such as Gone Girl, Cocktail, and Pumpkin, famously performed on Broadway in Neil Simon's Rumors, High Society, Accent on Youth and Present Laughter.