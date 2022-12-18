'Mamma Mia!' Director Ol Parker Teases Possibility of Third Franchise Film: 'Wouldn't It Be Lovely?'

Could there be a Mamma Mia 3 on the horizon?

While there's no official word yet, Ol Parker, who directed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again told Screenrant that the pieces are there for a potential third installment.

"Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say," Parker said. "The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount, too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

Craymer told The Daily Mail in 2020 that she had been trying to come up with an idea for Mamma Mia 3 and said she even planned to use four new ABBA songs in the new film penned by members Benny Andersson, 75, and Bjorn Ulvaeus, 77.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," she said at the time.

"I think one day there will be another film because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see," she continued. "I know Universal would like me to do it."

Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). Universal Studios /Courtesy Everett

Some of the actors from the movies have also expressed interest to return, including Amanda Seyfried, 37, and Christine Baranski, 70.

"Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other," Seyfried told Collider in 2020. "That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an Island in Croatia?"

The Good Fight star told EW in January that she thinks it would be "fun" if the cast reunited for another movie.

"If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun, and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," Baranski said.

However, she also noted that getting the star-studded cast members — including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters — together again with their busy schedules would be "a nightmare."

Skarsgård, 71, echoed Baranski's enthusiasm for returning to film Mamma Mia 3 in an interview with Screenrant in 2021.

"It took 10 years between Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! 2 — if it's going to take another 10 years, then I'll be dead," Skarsgård said. "I'm worried we might not get there. But if they call, I will say yes immediately, because the experience of doing those two films was fantastic."

He added that he'd like to see his Dune co-star Dave Bautista also join in on the fun.

"... Hopefully you'll be in it, Dave," Skarsgård joked. "We talked about that. I want to dance with David on an island in Greece."