Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — Meet the Young New Cast and See Who They Play

Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again hits theaters on July 20 with—against all odds—an even more exciting cast.

Following the 2008 hit romantic-comedy musical Mamma Mia!, inspired by Swedish pop group ABBA’s classics, the highly anticipated sequel will give audiences a throwback to the main characters’ young selves, including Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters and—of course, Meryl Streep. Click ahead to see who exactly will be playing the stars’ junior counterparts.