Malin Akerman Says She Felt ‘Way Out of My League’ Making Watchmen: 'I Didn't Feel Worthy'

Malin Akerman is opening up about her lack on confidence filming Zack Snyder's R-rated 2009 superhero film Watchmen.

The 41-year-old actress told Collider in a recent interview that Watchmen "was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one."

"I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing," she admitted. "I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world," she added."I definitely didn’t feel worthy of being there."

Akerman said she felt she "tricked" the producers into casting her as Silk Spectre II, a role that earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Support Actress in 2009. The character was seen recently in HBO's Watchmen series, where an older version was played by Jean Smart.

"You know, there was a lot of stuff that I was going through, so it was definitely a shift and I just said, ‘Alright, I can’t just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn, what direction I want to go in, what do I like creatively, what do I find fun? I want to put my best foot forward. I don’t want to feel like I’m in that position where I feel like I’m the weakest link in a production,' " she said.

"So yeah, that probably was a little bit of a turning point," Akerman added.

At the time, Watchmen — which also starred Billy Crudup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Carla Gugino, Matthew Goode, Jackie Earle Haley, and Patrick Wilson — was Akerman's biggest film of her career.

"For the most part, because everyone I was working with was just so darn good, I realized that I didn’t know how to prepare for a role and they did, and that was really getting to me,” Akerman said. “I was disappointed in myself that I hadn’t taken more time before going into this, but I realized the reason I didn’t was because I didn’t know the direction I was going in."

"I wasn’t leading my own way, you know what I mean?" she added. "So nowadays I’ll take roles and I’ll make sure that it’s something that I can develop and work with and that I find interesting, and that I come in prepared.”

After Watchmen, Akerman starred in films like Rock of Ages, Stolen, I'll See You in My Dreams, and Rampage. She's also ventured into television, beginning with her lead role on ABC's short-lived drama comedy series Trophy Wife.

Since 2016, Akerman has had a starring role on HBO's hit series Billions as Lara Axelrod.