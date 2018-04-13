Malin Akerman has nothing but kind words to say about her Rampage costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Malin Akerman has nothing but kind words to say about her Rampage costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“That guy has more charisma in his little finger than anyone!” the 39-year-old actress said when she stopped by PEOPLE Now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I mean, he just is like a big teddy bear! His smile just warms the room and he’s lovely. He’s everything that you wish that he was,” she continued. “I can’t say anything bad about the guy, unfortunately.”

Akerman also added that Johnson, who’s about to welcome his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is a “super softie.”

Image zoom

The baby girl, who’s due on April 25, will be Johnson’s third daughter. The star is also father to 2-year-old Jasmine Lia, and a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“I think anyone gets soft around their kids,” Akerman, who has a 4-year-old son Sebastian, added.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Really it’s amazing because you go, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna be that mom, I’m gonna be strict about this,’ and then they look at you and you go, ‘Oh okay, yeah, alright, you can have five more lollipops,’ ” she continued. “It’s really hard.”

Akerman shares her son with ex-husband Roberto Zincone.

RELATED: Malin Akerman Says Fiancé Is ‘A Natural’ Around Her Son Sebastian: ‘I Hit the Jackpot’

The actress also told PEOPLE Now that her fiancé Jack Donnelly is “a natural” around her son. “I hit the jackpot,” she added.