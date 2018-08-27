The Hot Young Male Cast of Mamma Mia 2 Are Totally Friends Now — and It's Seriously Adorable

Turns out filming a movie in an idyllic location can really bring a group together.

After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in Greece last fall, the cast of the sequel have stayed super tight — especially the three guys who played the younger versions of Donna’s suitors.

The “Dynabros” — Jeremy Irvine (young Pierce Brosnan), Josh Dylan (young Stellan Skarsgard) and Hugh Skinner (young Colin Firth) — have been posting a series of pictures on Instagram showing off their adventures. Dylan most recently shared a silly shot of Skinner, 33, and Irvine, 28, getting close with a chicken.

“Family photo,” Dylan, 24, captioned the shot.

Irvine and Dylan often post about the three, including a recent shot of them relaxing in a bathtub after doing press for the movie and another of them with their best model poses.

Dylan also posted a shot of the three at the end of their press trip for the movie, joking that they “return men” after the voyage.

And the whole cast got together with Lily James — who starred as a young version of Meryl Streep’s lead character, Donna, from the original — and Jessica Keenan Wynn (young Christine Baranski) to watch the finale of the British reality show Love Island last month. James posted a funny shot of her and Skinner wearing flamingo glasses while Wynn and Irvine rocked some stylish pink shades.

Jeremy Irvine/Instagram

The movie also starred Amanda Seyfried and Cher, who was admittedly scared to join the cast after they had gotten so close while filming the original ten years earlier.

“Everyone knew each other, so it was like home for them,” Cher, 72, told PEOPLE deputy editor Dan Wakeford. “I was terrified. They’re like a family, and there’s lots of awards in that group. So to step in as the evil grandmother…”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in theaters now.