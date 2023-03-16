Malcolm McDowell Says He Has a 'Fantastic' Relationship with Ex Mary Steenburgen and Her Husband Ted Danson

Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen were married in the 1980s; the actress and Ted Danson married in 1995

By Scott Huver
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 03:21 PM
Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Moving On premiere
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Malcolm McDowell is highly complimentary about his relationship with his ex-wife Mary Steenburgen and her husband Ted Danson.

While speaking with PEOPLE Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Moving On, McDowell, 79, recalled how much life has changed since he and Steenburgen, 70, first met on the set of their 1979 time travel movie Time After Time.

"I was sitting at my granddaughter's 10th birthday party with Mary, Ted, and we were sitting there with the three granddaughters and my two children with Mary... And I was sitting there and I looked at her and I went, 'This is all because of Time After Time,' " McDowell recounts of how his family has grown since his and Steenburgen's marriage.

"Fantastic. Fantastic. And they're a wonderful couple, and Mary's great," the actor says of Steenburgen and Danson, 75, who tied the knot in Oct. 1995, some years after her and McDowell's divorce.

McDowell also tells PEOPLE that he and Steenburgen will work together again in an upcoming western the Clockwork Orange star says is filming soon.

Malcolm McDowell attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Moving On"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"She's in this film I'm doing, this Western," McDowell says, noting that Bernadette Peters will also appear in the film. "I'm so thrilled. It's called Last Train to Fortune, and Mary said she'd come and do a little. I was really thrilled that she did that."

Steenburgen and McDowell share kids Charles "Charlie" Malcolm and Lily Amanda, whom Danson is now stepfather to.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steenburgen and Danson first met in 1983 when Danson auditioned to play Steenburgen's spouse on Cross Creek. Both actors were married at the time; Steenburgen to McDowell, and Danson to his second wife Casey Coates, with whom he shares daughters Kate and Alexis.

The couple's romance blossomed after costarring in the 1993 film Pontiac Moon and they married in 1995.

RELATED VIDEO: Mary Steenburgen on the First Time She Met Husband Ted Danson: "It Wasn't Love at First Sight"

"Everyone I've ever loved has taught me so much, but I feel like my life really began when I found him," Steenburgen told PEOPLE of their relationship back in Feb. 2021.

"I think love is just really listening to your heart," she added at the time.

Related Articles
Ted Danson (L) and Mary Steenburgen attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Relationship Timeline
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Anthony Hopkins' Wife? All About Stella Arroyave
ted danson
Ted Danson's Life in Photos
Actor Liam Neeson and his wife actress Natasha Richardson attend "The 30th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards" at The St. Regis Hotel on January 13, 2005 in Century City, California.
Liam Neeson Says His Late Wife Natasha Richardson Wouldn't Marry Him If He Played James Bond
ted danson and mary steenburgen
Ted Danson Wasn't Ready When He First Met Wife Mary Steenburgen in 1983: 'I Was a Hot Mess'
Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd
Who Is Paul Rudd's Wife? All About Julie Yaeger
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Ted's Brunch on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Relationship Timeline
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
'E.T.' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Relationship Timeline