Makeup Brand Refutes That Amber Heard Used Its Concealer to Cover Bruises; Heard Source Comments

A source close to Heard tells PEOPLE, "Heard's lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used"

Beauty brand Milani Cosmetics is inserting itself into the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial after one of her lawyers showed its product in court to explain how the actress covered alleged bruises on her face.

During opening statements on April 12, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft held up Milani Cosmetics' All-In-One Correcting Kit while telling the jury how Heard concealed alleged bruises on her face. Bredehoft did not mention the brand or specific product by name but said Heard always brought makeup with her wherever she went.

"This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp," Bredehoft said, holding up the makeup product for the jury to see. "She's an actor — do you honestly think she would have left her apartment ever without makeup? Do you think she would ever have wanted other people to see her bruises and cuts? This is what she used. She became very adept at it."

"You're gonna hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed, and the different colorings and how she would use these to touch those up to be able to cover those," continued Bredehoft. "She also used concealer, foundation. ... Amber didn't even leave her bedroom without foundation on."

In a TikTok video, Milani Cosmetics denied that their product could have been used since it wasn't sold until 2017, and Heard and Depp's marriage ended the year before when she filed for divorce. "You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!" the brand wrote in the caption.

Milani Cosmetics says in a statement to PEOPLE, "Milani Cosmetics can confirm that the palette in question — the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit — did not launch until December 2017. Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial. Milani Cosmetics is not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case."

Amber Heard Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP/Getty

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she opened up about surviving domestic violence. He originally filed the $50 million lawsuit back in 2019 but it was delayed due to the pandemic, until a jury was selected on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, and opening statements began the following day.

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Actor Johnny Depp stands in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP/Shutterstock

The pair met while making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016 when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.