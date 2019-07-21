Mahershala Ali to Play Blade in New Marvel Movie

Image zoom SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Mahershala Ali speaks at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali is ready to hunt some vampires.

Marvel made a slew of exciting announcements during its epic Comic-Con panel on Saturday night, but they might have saved the best for last: Ali will star as the titular character in a new Blade movie.

Ali made an appearance at the end of the panel to reveal the news that he will be taking the sword from Wesley Snipes, who previously played the Marvel Comics character in three films from 1998 to 2004. (Last year, Snipes was among those to participate in Entertainment Weekly’s oral history of Blade.)

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

For Ali, this will mark the two-time Oscar winner’s second foray into the Marvel world after having previously made a memorable villainous turn in the first season of Luke Cage.

Also, coincidentally, he is coming off starring in the third season of True Detective, in which he was partnered with Stephen Dorff, one of the stars of the original Blade.