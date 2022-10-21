Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance.

On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise.

"A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend," Hayek, 56, captioned the photo, which shows Tatum, 42, with his shirt pulled up and his hand over Hayek's as she touches his ab muscles, her eyes closed.

She added, "You're not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance," and included a fire emoji.

"All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote alongside the same image on his page.

Magic Mike XXL (2015). Warner Bros. Pictures / Everett

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Tatum teased his goals for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," he said at the time. "I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

In addition to featuring professional dancers, Tatum said it was important for the sequel to have a well-written female lead.

"I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to," he explained. "I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

Hayek, who replaced Thandiwe Newton in the role, also reflected on her experience making the movie in an August conversation with PEOPLE.

"Look, I'm not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two — 12. It was still hard work," she said.

As for Tatum's moves, Hayek added, "If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything. His dance skills — he just got better."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is in theaters Feb. 10.