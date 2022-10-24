Keep scrolling for your daily dose of six-pack abs.

Channing Tatum and his rock-solid physique are coming back for Magic Mike's Last Dance, a surprise third installment to the cinematic franchise that simply no one can get enough of.

"The stripperverse will never be the same," Tatum previously stated when news that the production of the final film had commenced in November 2021. Since then, several first-look images have been released and cast members have been announced.

Although it's said to be the third and final installment of the Magic Mike franchise, viewers are sure to get their sexy, sizzling, stripper-filled fix from the film that promises to be the "Super Bowl of stripping."

The first Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was loosely based on Tatum's own experience as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida. The movie grossed more than $167 million worldwide, followed by the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL. The franchise also led to a London stage musical Magic Mike Live and an HBO Max competition series Finding Magic Mike.

From the premiere date to the cast members, here's everything to know about Magic Mike's Last Dance.

What will Magic Mike's Last Dance be about?

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Plot specifics are still being kept under wraps, but Tatum previously expressed to PEOPLE in February his hopes for the third installment. "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," he said at the time.

He added: "I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

In addition to featuring professional dancers, Tatum said it was important for the sequel to have a well-written female lead. "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to," he explained.

Tatum continued: "I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

Who's in the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance?

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Magic Mike's Last Dance will feature a few familiar faces such as Adam Rodriguez, who played Tatum's fellow stripper Tito in the first two films. While the complete cast has yet to be announced, Rodriguez shared with PEOPLE that fans can expect fresh additions for round three.

"It's going to be a new crop of guys and so you're going to be introduced to some new faces and fall in love with some new people," the actor revealed. "[There is] an outside chance you might see some of the old guys briefly, but I wouldn't count on it."

In addition to the new dancers, it was announced in April that Salma Hayek would be joining the cast. "It's the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end," Hayek told PEOPLE about her role. "How lucky am I?"

The news of Hayek's role came as Warner Bros. confirmed to PEOPLE that Thandiwe Newton would be dropping out to "deal with family matters," with the Oscar-nominated Frida star serving as her replacement.

Have any official photos from Magic Mike's Last Dance been released?

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures.

Though photos have been surfacing from the film's set in London since March — of which the first showed off Tatum's shaved head for the role — the actor and Hayek posted an official first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance on their respective Instagrams in October.

The image features a closed-eyed Hayek sitting beside Tatum as he seductively guides her hand across his six-pack. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote alongside the image on his page.

When did filming begin for Magic Mike's Last Dance?

Magic Mike XXL (2015). Warner Bros. Pictures / Everett

Tatum revealed in November 2021 that production for Magic Mike's Last Dance had begun — an unexpected, yet exciting announcement that no one knew was coming. He posted a photo of the script's cover, which showed the film's title, in addition to who would be writing and directing the project.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," Tatum tweeted on Nov. 29 alongside a photo of the title page of a new screenplay.

Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director's chair for the third and final installment of the franchise, while Reid Carolin, who penned the first two films, is returning as screenwriter.

Will Magic Mike's Last Dance be the last Magic Mike movie of the franchise?

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Although the third installment is said to be Tatum's last spin around the pole, the actor shared with IndieWire his ideas for the future of the franchise.

"The only one I said I'd actually do — before we decided on this version — was the Grumpy Old Men version when we're like 70," Tatum joked. "When we're 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure."

When will Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere?

Magic Mike's Last Dance will hit theaters on Feb. 10, 2023. It will also be released on HBO Max.