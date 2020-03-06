Watch Magic Come to Life in First Trailer for Adapted Classic The Secret Garden

The beloved children’s novel The Secret Garden is heading back to the big screen.

On Thursday, STX Entertainment dropped the first trailer of screenwriter Jack Thorne’s adaptation of the 1911 Frances Hodgson Burnett book of the same name, giving viewers a glimpse into the magical story.

The film is set in 1947 and follows Mary Lennox, a young orphan girl played by newcomer Dixie Egerickx, who is sent to live with her uncle (Colin Firth) and his bedridden son, Colin, at their estate.

While out exploring, as seen in the trailer, Mary stumbles upon a magical garden — which thanks to CGI, appears beautiful and vibrant on screen.

After finding the secret spot, Mary hopes to convince Colin to join her in the garden and take in the magic and wonders of life.

Mamma Mia! actress Julie Walters stars as Mrs. Medlock and His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson plays Lennox’s forest friend Dickon.

Marc Munden directs the film with the producers behind the Harry Potter and Paddington franchises producing.

The Secret Garden hits theaters later this year.