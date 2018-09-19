Maggie Smith Turns on Judi Dench for Getting 'All the Parts First' in Tea with the Dames Clip

Maggie Smith is politely putting Judi Dench in her place.

The iconic actresses star alongside fellow Dame Joan Plowright, 88, in Tea with the Dames, an insightful and hilarious look at their careers and what the women remember about them.

But one specific scene, courtesy of Vulture, of the three talking already has people in stitches thanks to Smith’s frankness.

“We’re going to work forever if we’re asked,” Dench, 83, starts.

“But you’re always asked first, if I may say so,” Smith, 83, quickly replies, with Dench laughing. “I’m turning on you. It’s all coming out now!”

Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins and Judi Dench IFC Films

The moment becomes even funnier when Plowright chimes in with a technical problem.

“One of my hearing aids has just gone, what did we just talk about?” the actress asks while Smith hilarious tries to help by asking, “Do you want one of mine?”

After Plowright fixes her hearing aid, Dench repeats the question of if they’re “going to go on working forever.”

“And I said Judi gets all the parts first,” Smith fills in. Without missing a beat, Plowright launches into a story that proves Smith right.

“Oh I tell you, my agent in America said to me when he knew I couldn’t do very much cause of the eyesight going. And he said, ‘Well, if you do want to come over again, we’ll look around for a nice little cameo that Judi Dench hasn’t got her paws on.”

As Smith and Plowright burst into laughter, Dench comments on “how rude” the statement is. But Plowright has some hilarious words of comfort: “They’re American, darling. That’s how they talk.”

Tea with the Dames — also starring Dame Eileen Atkins — opens Friday in select cities and is available on demand starting Sept. 27.