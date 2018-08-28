Maggie Smith and Judi Dench Get Brutally Honest About Age in Tea With the Dames Trailer

What could be better than Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins and Dame Joan Plowright sipping tea together in the countryside? Answer: nothing.

The four actresses, who are also longtime friends, spent a weekend in the countryside filming the new documentary by Roger Michell, Tea With the Dames. The documentary follows the women as they sip tea and chat about their lives, careers, husbands and all sorts of other Hollywood gossip. The result is hilarious banter and juicy insights into the history of Hollywood.

Between them, the four women have scores of iconic roles, Oscars, Emmys and numerous other awards and accolades, but they remain as sassy and witty as ever. When the director asks the women to talk about getting older, Dench quips, “F— off, Roger!”

Later, when talking about her part in the 1987 National Theatre production of Antony and Cleopatra, Dench, 83, says she asked at the time, “Are you sure you want a menopausal dwarf to play this part?”

Smith and Dench in Tea With the Dames

At the end of the trailer, Plowright, 88, asks, “Do you think we ought to have a glass of champagne?”

“Why didn’t anybody think of that about a few hours ago?” Smith, 83, replies.

Cheers! Tea With the Dames is in theaters on Sept. 21. Watch the full trailer above.