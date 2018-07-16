Maggie Smith, 83, to Return for Downton Abbey Big Screen Movie Alongside TV Show’s Main Cast

It’s official! All the beloved stars from Downton Abbey‘s award-winning run will reprise their roles in the upcoming big screen adaptation.

Focus Features confirms to PEOPLE that Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern are all reprising their roles, as well as other favorite faces.

While plot details are still unknown, Brian Percival, who directed the original series’ pilot, will direct the film.

Downton Abbey PBS

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” commented Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

The acclaimed television series followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their country home. The period piece took place in the 20th century. During its six-season run, Downton Abbey won an impressive three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy Awards.

One person who is not coming back for the movie is Lily James, who starred as Lady Rose MacClare. The actress told PEOPLE after the announcement that she wouldn’t be making an appearance — but she is ecstatic for the movie.

“My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back,” James said. “I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose.”