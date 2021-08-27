"I’ve also never seen somebody who was so encouraging of those around him," the Protégé star told Collider

Maggie Q Says Tom Cruise Made Her Feel 'Like I Was Included' On Mission: Impossible 3 Set

Before even witnessing the stunts and special effects on the Mission: Impossible set, Maggie Q marveled at the size of her trailer.

Q, 42, told Collider that when she first arrived on set in Italy to film 2006's Mission: Impossible III, a production assistant pointed her in the direction of her trailer — and the actress assumed the PA made an error.

"I'm like, 'Oh no, that's not my trailer. It's a mistake,' because I'm a very small fish and I have a very small trailer in my contract," Q, who played field agent Zhen Lei opposite Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, said.

Cruise's producing partner insisted that Q had the right trailer.

"She says, 'Hey, Maggie, I heard there was some confusion with your trailer.' And I said, 'Oh, there is. They have the wrong one for me and I'm just waiting for them to give me the right trailer,'" Q recalled. "She said, 'No, I checked it. That's your trailer.' And I was like, 'That's not possible!'"

But Cruise's producing partner explained that the action star, 59, made it possible.

"She said, 'Oh no, Tom came yesterday to check it out and make sure that everything was A-Okay and they had your contracted trailer in the basecamp with all the rest of the trailers, and he said, absolutely not. You're getting rid of this and you're getting her the same trailer everyone else has because she's a part of this movie and I don't want her coming to set feeling like she's less than. It's not okay,'" Q continued.

Inside the trailer, Q found a staircase and a fireplace. "He went out of his way to make sure that as the lowest, I'll call it, priority on the call sheet with all the names that I was working with on the movie, that I felt like I was included," she said.

The Hawaii native added that she found Cruise to be "encouraging" throughout their time filming the 2006 spy film.

"His enthusiasm never waivers," Q said. "I've never seen it waiver. I've never seen somebody who loved what they did more and I've also never seen somebody who was so encouraging of those around him in the thing that he loves."

Cruise will reprise his role in Mission: Impossible 7, due out in May 2022.