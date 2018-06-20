Maggie Q Has 'Purely Sexual' Relationship with Uma Thurman in New Film: She's 'a Great Kisser'

Uma Thurman is getting some intimate praise from one of her new costars.

Maggie Q, who plays Thurman’s love interest in the new comedy The Con Is On, told LaPalme Magazine‘s summer issue that she “had a blast” on set.

“I look at everything in my job as — just part of my job. [My] character is a Russian billionaire’s wife who’s gay. She does whatever she wants and nobody crosses her. So she has an extramarital affair with Uma [Thurman] — who, by the way, is a great kisser,” she told the outlet, according to PageSix.

Q, 39, added that her character’s sexuality was “part of the fun” of taking the role. “It’s purely sexual, not a lot of romance. Less Call Me By Your Name and a lot more kitsch.”

As for the actress’s real-world love life, she’s currently engaged to American Horror Story actor Dyaln McDermott.

“You can’t find a better guy in this business,” she told LaPalme. “We’re so blessed. In Hollywood, relationships are so hard — but in the end, when you find that right person, it’s all worth it.”

McDermott, 56, was previously married to actress Shiva Rose. They had two daughters, Colette, 21 and Charlotte, 12, but split in 2008.

“I really struggled,” McDermott told PEOPLE of losing his footing after divorce. “But the cool thing is if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen. Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life.”

The couple, who have been engaged for three years, met on the set of their TV series Stalker in 2014.

“She took my breath away,” said McDermott, who proposed after seven weeks. “I knew immediately … she’s my soulmate.”

The Con Is On opened in theaters May 4.