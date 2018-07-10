Ryan Reynolds and More A-Listers Read an Immigrant Mom's Story About Separation from Young Son

As the outrage continues over President Donald Trump‘s previous policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal created a moving video portraying one immigrant’s anguish.

Celebs including Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chadwick Boseman, Glenn Close, Amy Schumer and more participated for the video, all reading an affidavit from a woman named Mirian, a Honduran asylum seeker who was separated from her 18-month-old son. Mirian’s son turned two-years-old on July 4.

Gyllenhaal worked on the video with Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union Immigrants’ Rights Project and the attorney who argued the family separation class-action lawsuit. Mirian is part of the ACLU’s lawsuit.

Trump has signed three executive orders relating to immigration so far. Two are more general orders, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements” and “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States,” plus the controversial travel ban, “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” The last has since been blocked by a federal judge and an appellate court.

In April, Trump’s family separation policy was implemented, resulting in more than 2,300 children being torn apart from their parents at the border.

After weeks of saying only Democrats can fix the migrant-child crisis, Trump signed an executive order in June, reversing his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border.

To donate or find out ways to help, contact the ACLU.