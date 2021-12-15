Maggie Gyllenhaal Admits It Was 'Strange' Directing Peter Sarsgaard in Sex Scene for Lost Daughter

"I know my husband loves me," Maggie Gyllenhaal said of how she got over directing husband Peter Sarsgaard in a sex scene for her new movie The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal quickly got over her hesitation in directing husband Peter Sarsgaard in a steamy scene.

Appearing on The View Wednesday, Gyllenhaal, 44, discussed her new film The Lost Daughter, which is her directorial debut. The award-winning drama stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Sarsgaard, 50, whom Gyllenhaal married back in 2009.

The star admitted it was initially awkward directing her husband in sex scenes for the film.

"I did think at first, 'Maybe it's not a great idea,' and then I was like, 'I've been with my husband for a long time. We've been through so much. I know my husband loves me. Who could do this better than him?' Really, nobody," said Gyllenhaal.

"The sexuality, it's strange; it's a weird part of our job," she continued. "The thing that makes the scene hot, I think, is that he's hot for her mind — her mind. What is sexier than that? He's like, 'I am into your mind.' ... Really, that kind of sexy is irresistible."

Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard share daughters Ramona, 15, and Gloria Ray, 9. At the Gotham Awards last month, she told PEOPLE that Sarsgaard's support was instrumental in directing The Lost Daughter.

"I really have respect for him," she said. "It's such a pleasure to direct him. He's in my film; he's hugely impactful in my film. But mostly, he was holding up the family side of things, and that is invaluable. I could not have made this film without that. There are so many examples of women gracefully, intelligently supporting their husbands and there are so few examples of men doing that for their wives. He's a really incredible example of that."

The Lost Daughter, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel of the same name, stars Colman as a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds her of her own dark experiences with parenthood.

"The film is about a lot of things, but one of the things that this film is about is how complicated it is to be a mother, so I don't think I could have really have explored those things and all of the complications without knowing that my family was taken care of," Gyllenhaal told PEOPLE of her husband "picking up the slack" so she could focus on filmmaking.