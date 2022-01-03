Director Maggie Gyllenhaal praises Dakota Johnson's performance in Netflix's The Lost Daughter, saying she has "never seen her do anything like this" before

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says Dakota Johnson Contacted Her About Lost Daughter Role: 'So Glad She Found Me'

Dakota Johnson manifested her complex new role.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Maggie Gyllenhaal talks about her award-winning directorial debut The Lost Daughter and how Johnson, 32, came to join the film, which also stars Olivia Colman.

"Dakota reached out to me first, and I was like, 'Huh, that's actually kind of the most brilliant idea. And I love her in the movie," says Gyllenhaal, 44, in the clip.

Based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel, The Lost Daughter, which is now streaming on Netflix, follows Colman's vacationing professor Leda as she watches Johnson's Nina, a young mom struggling to stay afloat who becomes the "object of Olivia Colman's character's obsession and curiosity," as Johnson puts it.

"She is so hungry to, like, expand her mind and grow. I think seeing Leda (Colman's character), she's like, 'Is there more for me? Is there something else?" Johnson explains of her character. "I feel a lot of times that I can't do it anymore. I think of that as such a human feeling. It's rare that you allow women characters to get there because there's this antiquated belief or mindset that women must just make it work."

Recalling a lunch meeting she had with Johnson, Gyllenhaal remembers the actress telling her, "I wanna go to the bottom of the ocean — will you take me?"

"We just immediately went down to the deepest way of talking to each other after like five minutes," Gyllenhaal says, later adding of Johnson, "I just have never seen her do anything like this, and I'm so glad that she found me."

At the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, the movie won best feature, outstanding lead performance for Colman, plus two accolades for Gyllenhaal: best screenplay and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award, which is given to a director for their first feature film.