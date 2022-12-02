See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild 'Mafia Mamma' Trailer

Toni Collette is in over her head in Mafia Mamma.

Bleecker Street dropped the upcoming comedy's red-band teaser trailer on Friday, giving a first glimpse at the story of "an insecure American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy," according to an official synopsis. Collette, 50, stars as the woman in question, Kristen.

"Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business," the synopsis adds.

The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and written by Michael J. Feldman & Debbie Jhoon. Collette also serves as a producer on the project alongside Christopher Simon and Amanda Sthers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci in Mafia Mamma (2023). Bleecker Street Films

The trailer begins with Kristen admitting over the phone that she didn't even know her grandfather who died.

But soon, at a friend's encouragement, she's on a plane to Rome, unknowingly stepping into a world of violence.

"What ... the f--- ... is going on?!" a terrified Kristen asks Bianca (Bellucci, 58) while fleeing from the action in the backseat of a car, as a sunglasses-clad Bianca looks on expressionlessly.

Mafia Mamma (2023). Bleecker Street Films

Following some initial hesitations and hurdles, Kristen seems to embrace her new life and responsibilities after she is told by Bianca, "You can't run away from your destiny."

"I've been here two days and I've been almost murdered twice — that's one per day. I'm gonna need a lot more sex to calm me down," Kristen says at the end of the trailer.

Collette and Bellucci are joined in the cast by Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish and Tommy Rodger.

Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023.