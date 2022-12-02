See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild 'Mafia Mamma' Trailer

Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on December 2, 2022 04:08 PM

Toni Collette is in over her head in Mafia Mamma.

Bleecker Street dropped the upcoming comedy's red-band teaser trailer on Friday, giving a first glimpse at the story of "an insecure American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy," according to an official synopsis. Collette, 50, stars as the woman in question, Kristen.

"Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business," the synopsis adds.

The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and written by Michael J. Feldman & Debbie Jhoon. Collette also serves as a producer on the project alongside Christopher Simon and Amanda Sthers.

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci in Mafia Mamma (2023). Bleecker Street Films

The trailer begins with Kristen admitting over the phone that she didn't even know her grandfather who died.

But soon, at a friend's encouragement, she's on a plane to Rome, unknowingly stepping into a world of violence.

"What ... the f--- ... is going on?!" a terrified Kristen asks Bianca (Bellucci, 58) while fleeing from the action in the backseat of a car, as a sunglasses-clad Bianca looks on expressionlessly.

Mafia Mamma (2023). Bleecker Street Films

Following some initial hesitations and hurdles, Kristen seems to embrace her new life and responsibilities after she is told by Bianca, "You can't run away from your destiny."

"I've been here two days and I've been almost murdered twice — that's one per day. I'm gonna need a lot more sex to calm me down," Kristen says at the end of the trailer.

Collette and Bellucci are joined in the cast by Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish and Tommy Rodger.

Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023.

