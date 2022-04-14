Harrison Ford Is an 'Insanely Powerful Person,' Says Indiana Jones 5 Costar Mads Mikkelsen

"Harrison [Ford] is a monster of a man, a very nice monster," Mads Mikkelsen jokes of his Indiana Jones 5 costar

Harrison Ford is a force to be reckoned with, according to Mads Mikkelsen.

The two actors star opposite one another in the upcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Thursday, Mikkelsen, 56, said the sequel goes "heavily back to the first and second film" in its feel.

As for how Ford, 79, has been doing since his shoulder injury on set last year, Mikkelsen praised him for being "physically" fit and resilient.

"It was the first time I met him, and he's an insanely powerful person. Not just as an actor, but physically," Mikkelsen told THR. "The first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 a.m. — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]."

"Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster," he joked.

Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford From left: Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mikkelsen is best known for his role as cannibalistic forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter in NBC's Hannibal, based on the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs. The Danish actor also starred in Marvel's Doctor Strange, Clash of the Titans and the Danish film Another Round, which earned two nominations at last year's Academy Awards.

Speaking to THR about the newest Indiana Jones, Mikkelsen said, "[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that's in the fifth film as well."

"They're going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic," he teased, while not giving any hints about his character.

Back in July 2021, Waller-Bridge was photographed on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow's city center in Scotland, wearing a '60s-inspired outfit.

Missing from the action was the star of the film, Ford, who was injured while rehearsing a fight scene for the movie the previous month, according to a statement from Disney at the time.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement read.

Ford was spotted wearing an arm sling in July 2021 while walking through London's Mayfair district.