Mads Mikkelsen Joins Indiana Jones 5 with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford

Mads Mikkelsen is joining the cast of Indiana Jones 5!

The Hannibal actor, 55, landed an undisclosed role in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones film series, according to Deadline. The announcement comes after Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 35, was revealed as the archaeologist's new partner in the upcoming film.

The Danish actor is best known for his role as the brilliant and cannibalistic forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter in NBC's Hannibal, based on the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs. Mikkelsen also starred in Marvel's Doctor Strange, Clash of the Titans and the Danish film Another Round, which earned two Oscar nominations at this year's Academy Awards.

Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen | Credit: Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford, 78, who played the original Indiana Jones since the first film was released in 1981, will return alongside legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every movie in the series.

Steven Spielberg, who directed every Indiana Jones' film since Raiders of the Lost Ark, passed the reins to Logan director James Mangold for the new movie. Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue will serve as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Disney officially announced a release date for the film in December.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey," Disney tweeted. "Adventure arrives July 2022."

Last February, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Ford would reprise his role as Indiana Jones in an interview with BBC News.

"Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah," Kennedy said. "It's not a reboot; it's a continuation."