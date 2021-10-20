Madonna shared several selfies on Tuesday, with three shots showing her reading pages from the screenplay about her life

Madonna Says She is 'Almost Finished' with the Script for Her Upcoming Biopic

Madonna is "almost" one step closer to sharing the story of her life with the world!

The "Material Girl" singer, 63, shared a series of selfies to her Instagram on Tuesday, in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay for her upcoming biopic.

In the snaps, Madonna was sprawled out on the floor next to a fireplace wearing a black leather and silver buckle ensemble, copious jewelry and white wraparound sunglasses. The mother of six also donned fingerless, black lace gloves.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna wrote in the caption, referencing her recently released Madame X concert documentary.

She also hashtagged Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, seen in the background of the first shot. Wilson has shown up in several of Madonna's more recent social media posts pertaining to the screenplay.

It was previously announced that Madonna, who last directed the 2011 film W.E., will be co-writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody.

In Tuesday's post, Madonna also included selfies with three of her children –– son David Banda, 16, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 9 –– in front of visuals from her 2003 art installation collaboration with Steven Klein, X-STaTIC PRO=CeSS.

While casting for Madonna's biopic has yet to be announced, the "Like a Prayer" songstress is credited as co-screenwriter, producer and director.

The selfies in Tuesday's post, visible to her 16.7 million followers, showed pages from the script including two scenes that appeared to be from pivotal times in her career.