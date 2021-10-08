"A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life," the pop star told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show

Madonna Recalls Turning Down a Role in The Matrix, Says It's One of Her Biggest 'Regrets' in Life

Madonna's career is unmatched by many, but there's one job she wishes she never passed up.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 63-year-old pop star revealed that she turned down a role in The Matrix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can you believe that?" she told Fallon, 47. "That's like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life."

THE MATRIX, Carrie-Anne Moss, 1999 Credit: Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Released in 1999, The Matrix follows a hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves), who gets stuck inside a simulated reality. The sci-fi film grossed $171.5 million domestically and $466.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, and earned dozens of awards.

Madonna confirmed that she also missed out on playing Catwoman in Batman Returns and a leading role in Showgirls, though she only regrets the former.

"I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce," the Grammy-winner confessed. "Showgirls? No."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1531 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Madonna during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 7, 2021 Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC

Currently, Madonna is back in the director's chair for a movie about her life. The artist has directed two other films: Filth and Wisdom (2008) and W.E. (2011).

Studios had previously attempted to produce movies about Madonna's life, but none of met her standards. One film, she told Fallon, was "the most hideous, superficial piece of crap I've ever read."

"I'm thinking, 'Why would these people want to make a movie about my life?' There's nothing true in the script," she explained, adding that a director behind one of the proposed films "had no appreciation for women."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1531 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Madonna during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 7, 2021 Credit: NBC

In Sept. 2020, Madonna announced she would produce her own movie about her life. "I said, 'There is nobody on this planet that can write or direct [or] make a movie about me better than me.' It's just the truth," the pop star told Fallon on Thursday.