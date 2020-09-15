Madonna is taking the director's seat when it comes to making a movie about her life and career

Madonna to Co-Write and Direct Her Own Movie Biopic: The Focus of It 'Will Always Be Music'

Madonna is still taking the reins!

On Tuesday, the global superstar confirmed she is co-writing and directing an upcoming movie biopic about her life.

Madonna, who last directed the 2011 film W.E., will be co-writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna, 62, said on her website. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."

"There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me," she continued. "It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

The film is being developed with producer Amy Pascal, who has previously worked with the singer on the 1992 film A League of Their Own. The movie will be a Universal production.

Another script about the singer's life, Blond Ambition, was in development at Universal. Blond Ambition was written by Elyse Hollander, who topped the 2016 Black List with what was deemed by roughly 500 studio executives as the best un-produced screenplay in Hollywood.

Madonna slammed the project in April 2017 on Instagram, writing, "Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen."

Image zoom Madonna during her Blond Ambition World Tour Gie Knaeps/Getty

"Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool," she wrote at the time. "Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

Since then, the "Vogue" singer has been hard at work developing her own life story, sharing videos and photographs of herself conducting research for the project on her social media accounts.

On Monday, the singer shared a video of herself playing her earliest music, writing, "Early days........First Demo's. >🎼📻🎼📻#research#screenplay."