Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner No Longer Moving Forward: Reports

The movie about Madonna's life story — written, produced and directed by the pop star — is reportedly not happening at Universal Pictures anymore

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 04:03 PM
Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunting Fairytale Halloween' with David Banda and Twins
Madonna. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The Madonna movie is no longer happening — for now.

Variety reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources, that the biopic co-written, produced and directed by the legendary pop star, 64, is not moving forward in development at Universal Pictures. According to the outlet, Madonna is still intending to make a movie about her life in the future but wants to focus on her newly announced The Celebration Tour for now.

Reps for Madonna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Madonna film project was in "active development" and Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner was the "choice to play Madonna in the biopic."

Garner, 28, would have potentially joined Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who was reportedly in talks to play the singer's longtime friend Debi Mazar. Mazar is an actress known for Empire Records and Goodfellas plus TV's Younger.

Julia Garner is seen arriving to the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images); Singer Madonna during an interview with host Johnny Carson on June 9, 1987 -- (Photo by: Wendy Perl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Garner; Madonna in 1987. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Wendy Perl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Madonna announced back in October 2021 that she was almost done writing the script.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" the mother of six captioned a series of selfies on Instagram at the time showing her sitting in front of her typed screenplay.

She also hashtagged Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, seen in the background of the first photo. Wilson had shown up in several of Madonna's social media posts pertaining to the screenplay. Prior to that, it was announced that Madonna, who last directed the 2011 film W.E., would be co-writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody.

Back in September 2020 when the biopic was first confirmed, Madonna said in a statement, "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me."

"It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," she added at the time.

