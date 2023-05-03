Madonna and Julia Garner Pose Together Months After Musician's Biopic Was Put on Hold: 'We're Madonna'

Madonna's self-produced biopic starring Julia Garner may be on hold, but the pair are still giving fans reasons to be excited.

On Tuesday, the legendary pop star, 64, shared several photos of her posing with Garner, 29, on her Instagram Story, writing: "B---- we're Madonna! 😂😂😂" in a caption to one photo showing the pair as they snacked on some french fries.

The pair appeared together at what appeared to be a birthday party for photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein, who has worked on a number of projects with Madonna — full name Madonna Louise Ciccone — over the years.

The photos seem to hint that the stars still have hope to complete the Madonna biopic, in which Garner would play the singer. Variety reported in January that Universal Pictures was not moving forward with the project.

At the time, the outlet reported that Madonna still intends to make a movie about her life, but decided to put the project on hold to focus on her ongoing world tour, which currently is scheduled to run through Jan. 2024.

Garner expressed hope for the movie's future in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight when she was asked whether the movie may be revisited down the line.

"I don't want to tell too much," she said when asked about what she wants fans to know about the potential biopic.

"I'm gonna keep things…" she started, before agreeing with ET's Denny Directo to keep "fingers crossed" that something may come of the film about the legendary pop star's life story.

Back in June 2022, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Madonna film project was in "active development" and that Emmy winner Garner was the "choice to play Madonna in the biopic."

The actress would have potentially been joined by Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who was reportedly in talks to play the singer's longtime friend Debi Mazar. Mazar is an actress known for Empire Records and Goodfellas plus TV's Younger.

Madonna announced back in October 2021 that she was almost done writing the film's script.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" the mother of six captioned a series of selfies on Instagram at the time showing her sitting in front of her typed screenplay.

Back in September 2020 when the biopic was first confirmed, Madonna said in a statement: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me."

"It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," she added at the time.