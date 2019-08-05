Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 18! See Him Grow Up Through the Years

Angelina Jolie's son is 18! As the teenager prepares for college in South Korea, here's a look at his life in photos
By Alexia Fernandez
August 05, 2019 12:31 PM

1 of 7

Maddox at 3

Justin Goff/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Maddox at the Shark Tale premiere at the 61st Venice Film Festival in 2004.

In 2002, Jolie, 44, adopted Maddox at the age of seven months from a Cambodian orphanage after bonding with him while shooting Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She was married to Billy Bob Thornton at the time, but adopted him on her own.

He’d eventually became a big brother to five younger siblings: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

A teenager at 13

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Maddox at the Los Angeles premiere his mother’s film Maleficent in 2014.

 

3 of 7

Learning on set

Pax Jolie-Pitt/Netflix

In 2016, Maddox worked as an executive producer on his mother’s film, First They Killed My Father.

Maddox previously told PEOPLE that he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots and helped review dailies on the drama Jolie directed for Netflix, based on her friend Loung Ung’s memoir about surviving the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Supporting his mother

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Maddox and Jolie stepped out in Sept. 2017 to premiere First They Killed My Father at the Toronto International Film Festival.

 

Advertisement

5 of 7

On the circuit

James Devaney/Getty Images

Maddox, his brother Pax and Jolie at the New York City premiere of her film First They Killed My Father.

 

 

6 of 7

All grown up

George Pimentel/WireImage

Now at 18, Maddox is set to start classes at South Korea’s Yonsei University where he will be studying bio chemistry, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

His mom is “very proud,” according to the insider.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.