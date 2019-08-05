Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 18! See Him Grow Up Through the Years

Angelina Jolie and Maddox at the Shark Tale premiere at the 61st Venice Film Festival in 2004.

In 2002, Jolie, 44, adopted Maddox at the age of seven months from a Cambodian orphanage after bonding with him while shooting Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She was married to Billy Bob Thornton at the time, but adopted him on her own.

He’d eventually became a big brother to five younger siblings: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.