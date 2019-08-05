Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 18! See Him Grow Up Through the Years

Maddox at 3
Angelina Jolie and Maddox at the Shark Tale premiere at the 61st Venice Film Festival in 2004.
In 2002, Jolie, 44, adopted Maddox at the age of seven months from a Cambodian orphanage after bonding with him while shooting Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She was married to Billy Bob Thornton at the time, but adopted him on her own.
He’d eventually became a big brother to five younger siblings: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
A teenager at 13
Maddox at the Los Angeles premiere his mother’s film Maleficent in 2014.
Learning on set
In 2016, Maddox worked as an executive producer on his mother’s film, First They Killed My Father.
Maddox previously told PEOPLE that he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots and helped review dailies on the drama Jolie directed for Netflix, based on her friend Loung Ung’s memoir about surviving the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia.
Supporting his mother
Maddox and Jolie stepped out in Sept. 2017 to premiere First They Killed My Father at the Toronto International Film Festival.
On the circuit
Maddox, his brother Pax and Jolie at the New York City premiere of her film First They Killed My Father.
All grown up
Now at 18, Maddox is set to start classes at South Korea’s Yonsei University where he will be studying bio chemistry, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.
His mom is “very proud,” according to the insider.