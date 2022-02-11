Madame Tussauds London Unveils New Zendaya Figure, Sparking Debate Among Fans

Some fans joked the figure gave "girlboss vibes," while others insisted it looked "almost exactly like Zendaya"

Zendaya has a new wax figure, but not all of her fans are feeling euphoric about it.

Madame Tussauds London recently announced that the 25-year-old actress inspired a new statue, and teased the upcoming addition to the museum on Instagram Wednesday.

"From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too 💕," the caption read.

But once fans got a look at the Zendaya likeness — imagining the actress in a pink satin pantsuit, stilettos and diamond earrings — their reactions were split, with one wondering why she looked "like a flight attendant" and another joking the figure gives "hashtag girlboss vibes."

"Zendaya is so beautiful and it's a damn shame her wax figure looks like she's had a long day at the office and she *does not* like the service she received when she went to pick up her take-out, and now she wants to speak to everyone's manager," a Twitter user wrote.

Another quipped, "Wax Zendaya is disappointed in your choices."

Although plenty of commenters were displeased with Madame Tussauds' work, others jumped to defend the statue, claiming it looked just like the Euphoria star.

"That wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y'all are talking about," one fan wrote.

Zendaya Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Another claimed that creating an exact replica would be impossible, explaining, "Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she's one of the most beautiful people ever they're not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like"

In a news release shared on the Madame Tussauds London website Monday, the wax museum announced that the new Zendaya figure would be making "permanent residence" at the popular tourist attraction this month.

"Known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters including Spider Man, Euphoria, Dune and The Greatest Showman, the American actor and singer is also considered a role model and fashion icon thanks to her statement looks, with her Madame Tussauds London figure being no different," the release read.

"Zendaya's new likeness has been sculpted by our talented artists using measurements taken during her 2015 sitting and will make a stylish addition to the star-studded guest list in our Awards Party zone," it continued.