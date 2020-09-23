"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," the musician said

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Fell in Love for 'the First Time' with Megan Fox: 'I Was Like, Whoa'

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about falling in love for the first time with Megan Fox.

The rapper, 30, appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday where he spoke about his album Tickets to My Downfall where he told Howard Stern about his relationship with the actress.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

The two met on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass and the relationship has already provided several firsts for the rapper.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly revealed. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

Kelly added the only downside to the relationship was the constant media attention, saying, "My house isn't gated, you know? so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

The rapper was first linked to Fox, 34, back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and the actress had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the shot, which showed the pair sticking their tongues out with their arms wrapped around one another.

That same month the couple gave their first interview while on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast where they spoke about their instant connection after meeting on the set of their film.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Kelly opened up about his own mindset when he met Fox, saying he wasn’t as confident as the actress about their chemistry, explaining that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."