Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Calls His and Megan Fox's Own Movie 'Trash' After Skipping Premiere

Machine Gun Kelly met now-girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass

Machine Gun Kelly may have found love with Megan Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but his feelings for their movie are entirely something else.

On Friday, the 31-year-old singer — who has a small role in the film under his real name Colson Baker — seemingly threw shade at the crime thriller, writing on his Twitter, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's 🚮."

While Kelly often promotes his upcoming projects on his various social media account, he has stayed silent about Midnight in the Switchgrass in the days leading up the movie's release.

His cryptic tweet was sent out on the same day the film hit theaters.

MGK and Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass | Credit: Courtesy Lionsgate

Midnight in the Switchgrass centers around an FBI agent who crosses paths with a brutal serial killer while investigating a sex-trafficking ring. It is based on the true story of Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (a.k.a. the Truck Stop Killer).

A premiere for the film was held in Los Angeles on Monday, though Fox, 35, canceled just hours before the event — with a Lionsgate representative telling PEOPLE at the time the star would not be in attendance.

"Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight," the representative said.

Her costar in the film, Bruce Willis, and Kelly also didn't attend.

Fox met Kelly while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appearing in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.

In their first joint interview as a couple, Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she said. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that."

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant bond with the musician once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

In a recent profile with The Washington Post, Fox — who only worked with Kelly on set for two days — said she knew he "was a tall, blond tattooed rapperm" but didn't expect to have a "magical" connection.