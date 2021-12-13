"The only reason I took the movie was because they were like, 'Your scene is with Megan Fox,' " Machine Gun Kelly said

Machine Gun Kelly Says Meeting Megan Fox Was 'the Only Reason' He Made Midnight in the Switchgrass

Machine Gun Kelly had his eyes set on Megan Fox even before they started dating.

Kelly, 31, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, where he told host Drew Barrymore that Fox, 35, was "the only reason" he signed onto their film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were filming a movie [Midnight in the Switchgrass], which ironically the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, 'Your scene is with Megan Fox,' and I was like, 'I'll take the movie,' " he told Barrymore, 46, when she asked how the couple first met.

The musician told Barrymore, "I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right and I'm grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch."

Sure enough, he was onto something. Kelly explained, "Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, 'Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.' "

When he entered Fox's trailer, Kelly and his now-girlfriend skipped the small talk and got serious right away.

"I went in there and she said, 'How do you feel?' And I said, 'I'm lost,' " he recalled. "She said, 'Let's find you.' And I was like … it killed me. She was cupid."

Megan Fox, Machine gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in September 2021 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

Kelly and Fox first met on the Midnight in the Switchgrass set in March 2020 and began dating in May 2020. The couple took their relationship public at the American Music Awards in November 2020.

Fox opened up about meeting Kelly while filming their movie together, explaining on Lala Kent's Give Them Lala podcast, per Entertainment Tonight, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."