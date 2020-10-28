Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Became a Better Person' After He 'Fell in Love' with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly thinks meeting Megan Fox changed the course of his life.

In a new interview with NME about his recent album Tickets to My Downfall, Kelly, 30, said he was "in a drunken stupor" while recording the record until he met Fox, 34. The two fell in love while filming the upcoming movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

“Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person," he said. "It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f----- life.”

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Megan Fox/ Instagram

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship this summer after photos of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the Transformers late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Image zoom Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Last month, Kelly spoke about their blossoming romance on The Howard Stern Show, saying that he fell in love "for the first time" with Fox.

"That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," the "Bloody Valentine" rapper said.

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

A source recently told PEOPLE the actress introduced the rapper to her three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. She shares the three with Green.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," the source said. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."