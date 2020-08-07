The new couple spent more time together following Brian Austin Green's poke at their relationship on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Out with Megan Fox After Brian Austin Green Poked Fun at the Couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting closer following her ex Brian Austin Green's poke at their relationship on Instagram.

The actress, 34, and the rapper, 30, rocked out together in a video posted by Kelly on Instagram Thursday. The two sat close together on a bed as Kelly turned the camera on them, banging his head to rock music as Fox wore an off-shoulder white T-shirt and sang the lyrics beside him.

"Who’s coming to the Concert for Aliens?? 🌏👽🙋‍♂️," Kelly wrote in the caption, with the location set as "UFO Crash Site."

The caption references the name of Kelly's new song collaboration with Travis Barker that will be featured in Kelly's upcoming album Welcome to My Downfall.

The rapper and the Transformers actress have been going more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July, with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪."

On Wednesday, the actress shared another mirror selfie of the two, this time with Kelly showing off his chest tattoos with a towel wrapped around his waist as Kelly wore a bikini top and a towel around her waist, as well.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," she wrote in the caption.

Her ex, Green, 47, copied her caption in his own Instagram post the same day in which he highlighted his love for his four sons — three of whom he shares with Fox.

"Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," Green captioned the post, which showed off his love for sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. The post also featured son Kassius, 18, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green announced he and Fox has separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

Fox was first linked to Kelly back in May. Earlier this week, Green revealed how he found out about Fox's relationship with Kelly when he appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that," Green said.

Image zoom Brian Austin Green Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also opened up about how he's handling the high-profile relationship.

"You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do," he said of the pictures and reports of Fox and Kelly out and about. "I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."