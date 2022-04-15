Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Poster for Directorial Debut Starring Fiancée Megan Fox, BFF Pete Davidson
Machine Gun Kelly is officially adding auteur to his growing résumé.
The Mainstream Sellout artist, 31, dropped the poster for his upcoming movie Good Mourning, which he wrote, directed and starred in with pal Mod Sun, also featuring appearances from fiancée Megan Fox and buddy Pete Davidson.
" 'Good Mourning' in theaters soon!! drop a 🍿 if you want us to drop the trailer…" MGK wrote in the caption, before announcing on his Instagram Story that the trailer will be released on April 20.
He also shared some behind-the-scenes content, including a selfie in a t-shirt printed with the title and a video of himself and Sun, 35, playing with a giant cannabis joint that featured a face.
MGK's face is featured close-up on the poster, with a cloud of smoke around his mouth and shrunken-down versions of the cast striking poses on his head, including Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, skateboarder Boo Johnson and rapper GaTa.
"When life hits a new low reach for a new high," the film's logline reads.
The film, which marks MGK and Sun's feature directorial debut, was announced as Good Mourning with a U in August as filming kicked off in Los Angeles. "We're just happy to be bringing our vision to life. We're humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew," they told Deadline at the time.
The pair previously co-directed 2021's Downfalls High, a musical teen film based on his fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall, which premiered last January on Facebook Watch.
MGK already has a few acting credits to his name, having met Fox, 35, in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be recently confirmed that Davidson, 28, will serve as one of his groomsmen.