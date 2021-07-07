Machine Gun Kelly tells InStyle that girlfriend Megan Fox is "unlike any person I have ever met in my life"

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Has a 'Great Love' with Girlfriend Megan Fox: 'This Is Real'

Machine Gun Kelly is grateful for his connection with Megan Fox.

In a new feature for InStyle profiling the 35-year-old actress, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) says his girlfriend is "like the earth."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill," he explains. "In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."

The "Bad Things" singer goes on to say he wants "people to understand this is real," referring to his relationship with Fox.

"I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together," Kelly adds.

Fox opens up in her interview about double standards when it comes to the couple's age gap, telling InStyle, "You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man."

"He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger," the Jennifer's Body actress notes.

"Four years? Go f--- yourself," Fox quips. "We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."

The video came just days after her now-ex Brian Austin Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three sons — Journey River, 4½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½ — while Green, 47, is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius. (Kelly has a daughter named Casie, who turns 12 later this month.)

In a recent profile for The Washington Post, the Transformers actress recalled first encountering Kelly while working on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Fox said she knew he "was a tall, blond tattooed rapper," but didn't expect to have a "magical" connection with Kelly.