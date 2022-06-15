Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Dancing at Friend's Recent Wedding: Megan Fox Didn't Know 'I Had Any Moves'

Machine Gun Kelly surprised Megan Fox with his dance moves.

The 32-year-old singer, who stars in the upcoming Hulu documentary Life in Pink, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue for One Last Thing that he recently stunned fiancée Fox, 36, on the dance floor.

When asked about the last time he danced, MGK says, "At my friend's wedding, to 'Smooth Criminal' by Michael Jackson, fueled by a couple of drinks and the knowledge that I don't think my girl knew that I had any moves."

The artist, born Colson Baker, also shares his last romantic moment, which also involved dancing: "We slow-danced to Frank Sinatra in Italy. But the last was probably sitting at a table and drawing each other the way that we see each other."

"It was just spontaneous," he adds.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

MGK and Fox got engaged on Jan. 11. In an Instagram upload at the time, he wrote, " 'yes, in this life and every life' beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Currently on his Mainstream Sellout tour, MGK also tells PEOPLE about the last thing he does before going onstage at each gig.