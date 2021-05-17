Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Get Dressed Up to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a date in Santa Monica over the weekend to ring in her birthday

Megan Fox rang in her birthday with Machine Gun Kelly by her side.

The Transformers actress celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday in a red hot blazer, pants, and heels as she held onto Kelly, born Colson Baker, on Saturday night as they headed out for dinner in Santa Monica.

Kelly, 31, wore a navy blue turtleneck, gray slacks and black boots with red shoelaces to complement his girlfriend.

In April, the couple celebrated Kelly's birthday with a gathering of close friends and family. The musician shared videos and photos of the birthday bash on his Instagram Story at the time, including a sweet moment where he shared a kiss with Fox.

"Dream big," he wrote over a video of himself blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

The duo also stylishly complemented each other then, with Kelly in an all-white-and-silver outfit and Fox in an all-black ensemble.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Colson is getting to know her kids," said the source. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Fox's once-contentious relationship with Green — whom she split from in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage — also appears to be on the mend. She filed for divorce from Green last November.